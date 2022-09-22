T20I India-Australia match: Four injured after stampede breaks out among fans purchasing tickets

Police used batons to disperse the massive crowd and restore order in Hyderabad

Representational image

By ANI Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 1:03 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 1:19 PM

Four people were injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad when a large volume of cricket fans gathered to purchase tickets for the third T20I match between India and Australia.

The highly anticipated match will take place in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on September 25. A huge crowd was present at the Gymkhana grounds to purchase tickets, with large queues of fans seen waiting.

But the situation soon turned out of control and a stampede broke out, with excited fans surging in excessive numbers and causing law and order issues. Police 'lathi-charged' to disperse the massive crowd and restore control.

Coming to the series between these two sides, Australia currently leads at 1-0.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2) at the first T20I at Mohali, after being put to bat first by Australia.

This left the Men in Blue struggling at 35/2.

KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) then stabilised the innings with a 68-run stand. Then, Hardik Pandya played a brilliant knock of 71* off just 30 balls with seven fours and five sixes to finish the innings at 208/6.

Pacers Nathan Ellis (3/30) and Josh Hazlewood (2/39) were the most successful Aussie bowlers.

ALSO READ: