T20 World Cup: Wrong to judge India by two bad matches, says Jadeja

A brilliant bowling display helped the Australians restrict the listless Bangladesh to 73 all out in just 15 overs
Cricket1 day ago
India deserve more respect despite their faltering campaign at the Twenty20 World Cup, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said after the team's comprehensive victory against Scotland on Friday.
The 2007 champions risk early exit after being thrashed by Pakistan and New Zealand, the top two teams in Group II, in their first two matches.
They snapped their losing streak against Afghanistan earlier this week. However, to have any chance of reaching the last four, India have to rely on the Afghans beating New Zealand on Sunday and then Virat Kohli's men must defeat Namibia a day later.
"We as a team have played consistently well in the last three years across formats, at home and away," Jadeja, whose 3-15 against Scotland earned him the man-of-the-match award, said after their eight-wicket victory.
"We may have been off-colour in a couple of matches, but it's wrong to judge us by that."
Toss has played a vital role in the tournament with chasing teams holding a clear edge and India captain Kohli was unlucky with the toss of coin in the first three matches.
"Batting the first innings has been a challenge with the ball gripping the surface and stopping a bit," Jadeja said.
'You need a break', Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'
"With the dew setting in, the pitch gets flat and batting becomes lot easier. We've seen the same team looking quite different depending on when they batted.
"Teams batting first have struggled to get good starts, which is so important in T20 cricket."
Jadeja conceded winning the final group match may not be enough but said dwelling on what went wrong was pointless.
"There is no panic in the dressing room. We are not thinking of our loss in the first two matches. We got an opportunity and we are trying to make it count."
A brilliant bowling display helped the Australians restrict the listless Bangladesh to 73 all out in just 15 overs
Cricket1 day ago
The Tigers crashed to 73 all out in just 15 overs after Australia had won the toss and elected to field in this T20 World Cup clash
Cricket1 day ago
Thursday’s contest will decide if they will remain in the UAE for the semis or take an earlier flight back to the Caribbean
Cricket2 days ago
Australia's batting has looked vulnerable on UAE pitches
Cricket2 days ago
The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand
Cricket2 days ago
New Zealand keep their semifinal hopes alive with a 16-run victory
Cricket2 days ago
Guptill's magnificent 56-ball 93 (6 fours, 7 sixes) helped the Kiwis post 172 for five after Scotland had won the toss and elected to field
Cricket2 days ago