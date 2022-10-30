T20 World Cup: Will Chahal be better than Ashwin on Australian pitches?

The Ashwin who was MS Dhoni's go to bowler when he was at his peak is now bowling more defensive balls to avoid getting hit

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (left). — AFP

By Anis Sajan Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 9:59 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 10:00 PM

Does Ravichandran Ashwin fit into India’s bowling line up in Australia? That’s the question a lot of pundits were asking and today's match at the fast Perth pitch was the answer where he went for 43 runs in his four overs for one wicket in a low scoring match.

Ashwin has been India’s number one spinner in Test cricket with 442 wickets.

But he had been out of reckoning in the white ball format for a long period until he was called back to India's squad last year in the World Cup.

This year Ashwin has played 11 matches for India and picked just seven wickets. He has been bowling more faster bowls like the carrom ball than the traditional off spin.

The Ashwin who was MS Dhoni's go to bowler when he was at his peak is now bowling more defensive balls to avoid getting hit.

Ravichandran Ashwin with Anis Sajan.

There are none of his traditional off spinners that used to fox the batsman.

After Virat Kohli dropped a sitter against Aiden Markram, the South African and his partner David Miller went after Ashwin, hitting him for four sixes.

India's logic of playing Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal was the number of left handers South Africa had in their team.

But if India have to pick one spinner than it has to be Chahal who will get you wickets as he is an attacking leg spinner who is not afraid of being hit.

Yes Ashwin might add a little more depth in the batting. But India need wicket-taking bowlers and Chahal in current form might get the nod in the games coming up in pitches like Adelaide and Melbourne.

The two semifinals will be played in Sydney and Adelaide. If the Indians makes the last four, Chahal could be more handy than Ashwin on any of those wickets.

Only time will tell what Rohit Sharma will do in the next game but the odds are surely in favour of Chahal.

Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group