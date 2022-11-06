T20 World Cup: Why Pakistan and Bangladesh are back in the running for the semi-finals

The South Asian teams will be locking horns to qualify to stay in the game

Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022

As South Africa suffered a shocking defeat against Netherlands in a Group 2 encounter, Pakistan and Bangladesh are back in the running for the semifinal spot.

The South Asian teams will be locking horns to qualify to stay in the game. A win, in this game, will ensure a semi-final spot for either team.

The standings in Group 2 are currently as follows:

With South Africa losing their recently secured spot, Pakistan and Bangladesh are contending to fill the empty berth.

The knockout game has already begun as Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan.

India registered a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup following the Dutch team's 13-run win over the Proteas.

"We will bat first. Looks like a dry wicket. Put the runs on the board and defend. We know the importance of the game. We will have to play well. We are all calm. We have three changes," said Shakib after winning the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi.

