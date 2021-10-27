T20 World Cup: West Indies must dig deep to revive title defence, says Pollard

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard (right) walks past South Africa's Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen during the T20 World Cup match on Tuesday. (AFP)

Dubai - West Indies, who face Bangladesh in their next match on Friday, are now bottom of the group

West Indies must do “whatever it takes” to revive their moribund title defence at the Twenty20 World Cup, skipper Kieron Pollard said after their second successive defeat in the tournament on Tuesday.

Routed by England in their tournament opener, West Indies put up a slightly improved performance in their second Group I match against South Africa but that was not enough to avert an eight-wicket defeat by Australia in Dubai.

The Caribbean side, the only team to win the title twice, could not capitalise on a strong start and settled for a below-par 143-8, which their rivals chased down with 10 balls to spare.

“Well, we just have to do what it takes,” a dejected Pollard said.

“We have to dig deeper as a team. We have to dig deeper as a batting unit.

“We have to get wins on the board now. We’ve put ourselves in a position whereas from a run rate perspective that’s pretty low, and from a win percentage we haven’t won any games.

“So we have to win the next three games. We just have to take it one at a time and try to improve each and every time.”

West Indies, who face Bangladesh in their next match on Friday, are now bottom of the group, which also include former champions Sri Lanka as well as Australia.