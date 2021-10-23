T20 World Cup: West Indies collapse to 55 all out against England

Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
A combination of top-class bowling from the reigning ODI world champions and reckless batting from the defending T20 world champions led to an embarrassing collapse as the West Indies were bowled out for 55 in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against England on Saturday.
The West Indies innings lasted just 14.2 overs as England spinner Adil Rashid (2.2-0-2-4) bowled the spell of his life, cleaning up the middle and lower order after Moeen Ali (4-1-17-2), Tymal Mills (4-0-17-2), Chris Woakes broke the back of the Windies top-order.
Chris Gayle (13) was the only batsman to have reached the double figures for the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Opting to bowl after winning the toss turned out to be an inspired move from England captain Eoin Morgan.
Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports and large scale events'
Cricket1 day ago
This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud, said man-of-the-match Shaheen
Cricket1 day ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in a brilliant spell
Cricket2 days ago
The arch-rivals' clash is estimated to draw in a global television audience of up to one billion people
Cricket2 days ago
The opener of the ICC T20 World Cup saw the Zayed Cricket Stadium deploy family 'pods'
Cricket2 days ago
For the fans of both teams, it is a match that can give them bragging rights at their work places
Cricket2 days ago
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs
Cricket2 days ago