T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Bangladesh in last-over thriller

Pathan added that the Abu Dhabi T10 will not only be about big hitting and boundaries
The defending champions beat Bangladesh by three runs in a cricket thriller that went to the final ball on Friday, picking up the first win of their underwhelming title defence.
Needing 13 runs off Andre Russell’s final over to collect their own first victory in the Super 12s, Bangladesh got it down to requiring four off the last ball of the match.
Mahmudullah attempted to smash the ball to the boundary but missed it and the West Indies could celebrate.
Bangladesh finished on 139-5, chasing 143 to win, and are almost certainly out of the tournament after three straight losses.
West Indies recovered from a slow start to post 142-7 in their 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran hitting a 22-ball 40 featuring four sixes toward the end of the innings to lift the total to something competitive.
They had previously lost to England and South Africa.
