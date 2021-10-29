T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Bangladesh in last-over thriller

West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the match against Bangladesh in Sharjah. (AP)

Sharjah - The West Indies' are still alive in the T20 World Cup

By AP Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 6:02 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 6:19 PM

The defending champions beat Bangladesh by three runs in a cricket thriller that went to the final ball on Friday, picking up the first win of their underwhelming title defence.

Needing 13 runs off Andre Russell’s final over to collect their own first victory in the Super 12s, Bangladesh got it down to requiring four off the last ball of the match.

Mahmudullah attempted to smash the ball to the boundary but missed it and the West Indies could celebrate.

Bangladesh finished on 139-5, chasing 143 to win, and are almost certainly out of the tournament after three straight losses.

West Indies recovered from a slow start to post 142-7 in their 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran hitting a 22-ball 40 featuring four sixes toward the end of the innings to lift the total to something competitive.

They had previously lost to England and South Africa.