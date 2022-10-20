T20 World Cup: Waseem hits half-century as UAE make 148/3 against Namibia

Opener Muhammad Wasim (50 off 41 balls) and captain CP Rizwan (43 not out off 29 balls) were the top two scorers

CP Rizwan and Basil Hameed during their partnership. (ICC Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 1:43 PM

The UAE scored a competitive 148 for three in their final Group A match of the first round at the T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia, on Thursday.

Opener Muhammad Wasim (50 off 41 balls) and captain CP Rizwan (43 not out off 29 balls) were the top two scorers for the UAE after they won the toss and elected to bat.

But it was Basil Hameed's cameo (25 not out off 14 balls) that propelled the UAE to a fighting total after they were struggling at 115 for three in 18 overs.

Having lost their first two matches, the UAE will look to end their campaign on a high with a victory over Namibia.

If the UAE manage to restrict Namibia for their first win in the tournament, the Africans will be out of the competition and the Netherlands will advance to the Super 12 alongside Sri Lanka from Group A.