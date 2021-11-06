T20 World Cup: Warner blitz steers Australia to brink of semis spot

Warner hit an unbeaten 56-ball 89 and shared a 124-run partnership with Mitchell Mars.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 6:24 PM

David Warner smoked an unbeaten 56-ball 89 and shared a 124-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh (32-ball 53) as Australia crushed West Indies by eight wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Group 1 Super 12 match played in Abu Dhabi.

Electing to bowl in a must-win situation, a disciplined bowling effort led by pacer Josh Hazlewood (4 for 39) helped Australia restrict West Indies to 157/7, a total bolstered by Kieron Pollard (31-run 44). In response, Warner and Marsh smashed half-centuries to reach the target with 22 balls to spare at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The result pushed the net run rate from 1.03 to 1.22, with all eyes now on South Africa’s encounter against group leader England to decide who finished second and qualified for the semis.

“It feels satisfying to be there at the end and hit the winning run. We knew they (West In-dies) would come out hard against,” said Warner, who was named the player of the match.

Made to bat, West Indies were off to a brisk start. Openers Chris Gayle with two sixes and Evin Lewis’ three consecutive fours offered entertainment and promise. But Pat Cummins castled Gayle (15) to end a 30-run stand. Pacer Hazlewood, after getting hammered for 20 runs in an over by the openers, returned to pick Nicholas Pooran (4) and Roston Chase (0).

At 35/3, Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer kept the scoreboard ticking. Spinner Adam Zampa got Lewis (29) and could have a second but dropped Pollard on 3 runs. Then Hazlewood forced an edge out of Hetmyer (27) giving Aussies the upper hand. And Dwayne Bravo, in his final innings, got a gift as Mitchell Starc missed an easy chance to run him out.

Bravo celebrated by hitting Starc for a maximum. Bravo (10) was out trying to smash Hazlewood for a maximum. Pollard knocked Cummins and Hazlewood for a couple of fours but fell to Starc. Andre Russell smoked a few sixes as West Indies raised 157.

While chasing, Aussies dashed to 33 in 3 overs as Warner attacked Jason Holder. Akeal Hosein pulled one back with the wicket of Aaron Finch (9). Warner banged Hosein for a six and a four as Australia reached 53/1 after the powerplay over. He plonked Hayden Walsh Jr for a maximum enroute to a 29-ball 50.

Mitchell Marsh smashed Hosein, Walsh and Russell for a couple of boundaries as Australia raced to 98/1 after 10 overs. The duo continued to bag boundaries and Marsh raised 28-ball 50. Warner struck Bravo for 17 runs. With just 8 need-ed from 30 balls, Gayle was given the ball and he nailed Marsh. But Warner knocked the winning runs. At the end, Australians gave a guard of honour for Bravo and Gayle too.

Skipper Aaron Finch was pleased with the all-round performance.

“It was a really pleasing day. We held our nerve there. The way he (Warner) managed his innings, got off to a flyer and allowed Mitch Marsh to get into his innings. He’s been a su-per player for a long time.”

Pollard was disappointed and noted: “We haven’t done well with our batting. Our bowling has been decent but not good enough.”