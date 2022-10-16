T20 World Cup: Wake up call for Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka

Several sports bars around the emirate are offering UAE cricket enthusiasts special deals
Less than a month after Sri Lanka were crowned champions of Asia, everyone in the cricketing world was expecting the Lankan Lions to roll over Namibia in the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup.
But it was Namibia who stunned the Lankans with an emphatic 55-run victory in Geelong, Australia.
During my conversation with Angelo Mathews, who was part of the 2014 T20 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan squad in Bangladesh, the celebrated all-rounder said Sri Lanka were not ready for the bouncy wickets in Australia.
The former Sri Lankan captain also felt that the cancellation of the practice game against Bangladesh due to bad weather robbed the team of ideal match practice ahead of the tournament opener.
Mathews heaped praise on the rival team as he felt the Namibian bowlers bowled back of a length deliveries to the Lankan batsmen which were not easy to deal with.
The straight boundaries were big and the batsmen paid the price for playing across the line in an attempt to target the small boundaries.
His advice was simple: the batsman have to run hard between the wickets and get the odd boundary. Just trying to hit the big shots won’t work in Australia where the T20 World cup is happening for the first time.
Mathews felt the defeat to the African minnows would be a good wake up call for Sri Lanka like it was in the Asia cup where they lost the first game to Afghanistan but went on to win the rest of their matches to clinch the title in Dubai.
It won’t be easy as the conditions in Australia are very different. There are more teams and the competition is stiff at the World Cup.
So Mathews has one more advice for his team: take one game at a time.
Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group
