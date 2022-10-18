T20 World Cup: UAE win toss, elect to field against Sri Lanka

UAE captain CP Rizwan. (ICC Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:04 PM

The UAE have won the toss and elected to field in their do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka in Group A at the ICC T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia, on Tuesday.

While the UAE lost their first match to the Netherlands on Sunday by three wickets in a thrilling last-over finish, Sri Lanka were stunned by Namibia in their opening game.

The winner of today's game will keep their Super 12 chances alive, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Teams:

UAE: 1 Muhammad Waseem, 2 CP Rizwan (capt), 3 Aryan Lakra, 4 Vriitya Aravind (wk), 5 Chirag Suri, 6 Basil Hameed, 7 Kashif Daud, 8 Aayan Afzal Khan, 9 Karthik Meiyappan, 10 Junaid Siddique, 11 Zahoor Khan

Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Maheesh Theekshana