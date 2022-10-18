T20 World Cup: UAE win toss, elect to field against Sri Lanka

Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India
The UAE have won the toss and elected to field in their do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka in Group A at the ICC T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia, on Tuesday.
While the UAE lost their first match to the Netherlands on Sunday by three wickets in a thrilling last-over finish, Sri Lanka were stunned by Namibia in their opening game.
The winner of today's game will keep their Super 12 chances alive, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.
Teams:
UAE: 1 Muhammad Waseem, 2 CP Rizwan (capt), 3 Aryan Lakra, 4 Vriitya Aravind (wk), 5 Chirag Suri, 6 Basil Hameed, 7 Kashif Daud, 8 Aayan Afzal Khan, 9 Karthik Meiyappan, 10 Junaid Siddique, 11 Zahoor Khan
Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Maheesh Theekshana
Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India
16-year-old Aayan Khan became the youngest cricketer to play in the T20 World Cup, when he played for the UAE against the Netherlands in Australia
The UAE batsmen failed to convert their starts as the team lost their opening game to the Netherlands
Mitchell fractured his finger while batting in the nets earlier this month and sat out the tri-series in Christchurch also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh
Cummins acknowledged multi-format players like him could not play every match and saw logic in having a captaincy committee and dividing the role
Aayan, a talented left-arm spinner, made his international debut against Bangladesh last month in Dubai
Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews says the team was not ready for the bouncy wicket in Australia
Chasing 112, the Netherlands reached home with three wickets and just one ball to spare