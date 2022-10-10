T20 World Cup: UAE lose to West Indies in warm-up game despite Junaid's five wickets

Junaid Siddique bowls against the West Indies in Melbourne on Monday. (UAE Cricket Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 8:09 AM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 8:30 AM

Medium pacer Junaid Siddique took five wickets and opening batsman Muhammad Waseem scored a brilliant half-century, but the UAE lost their opening T20 World Cup warm-up match against two-time champions West Indies by 17 runs in Melbourne on Monday.

Inspired by Junaid's five-wicket haul, the UAE restricted the West Indies to a modest score of 152 for nine in 20 overs.

Junaid got the wickets of opener Johnson Charles (1), Brandon King (64), Raymon Reifer (1), Odean Smith (5) and Akeal Hosein (0) to break the back of the West Indies batting line-up as he returned with stunning figures of 4-0-13-5.

Zahoor Khan (4-0-24-2), the team's other medium-pacer, was also impressive, taking the key wicket of West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran (46).

In reply, the UAE made 135 for six in 20 overs. Opener Waseem (69 not out off 51 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) scored a brilliant half-century, but he lacked support from the other end as the experienced West Indies bowling attack managed to strike regular blows.

Number eight Zawar Farid (29 not out off 14 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) came up with an impressive cameo as the UAE scored 27 runs in the final two overs of their innings.

The UAE will play Scotland in Melbourne in their final warm-up game on October 13 before opening their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 16.

They will face Asian champions Sri Lanka in their next game on October 18 before finishing their Group A campaign in the first round against Namibia on October 18.

The top two teams from the group will earn a chance to play against top guns India, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2 at the Super 12.