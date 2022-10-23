A few days ago, weather predictions stated rain was sure to affect the game, with more than a 90 per cent chance of showers in the city
Match 1: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Hobart, 8 am (UAE time)
On paper, Bangladesh start favourites. But they have been so poor in recent times that even their most ardent fan has turned sceptic. They lost all four matches played in a tri-series in New Zealand as part of the build-up for this World Cup.
Key for Bangladesh is the form of ace all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan.
The Netherlands will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset. With the pressure entirely on their opponents, the Dutch can play freely, without compunction.
Gamechangers
Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Tim Pringle, Bas de Leede
Match 2: South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hobart, 12 pm (UAE time)
Zimbabwe have a major hurdle to cross first up in the Super 12. South Africa, widely touted as the dark horse of the tournament, will be hungry to grab an early win to set up the momentum for a place in the knockout.
Coming into the tournament, South Africa have produced mixed results. But what they’ve shown is a sparkling batting line up with Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in savage form at the top, and David Miller all guns blazing as a finisher.
If anything, the bowling’s been more impressive with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi making up a fine attack. The only thing Proteas are missing is runs from captain Temba Bavuma. Zimbabwe’s hopes depend on veterans Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams coming up with virtuoso performances.
Gamechangers
Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
A few days ago, weather predictions stated rain was sure to affect the game, with more than a 90 per cent chance of showers in the city
Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets each
Both teams met at Asia Cup twice, with India winning the group stage encounter and Pakistan winning the Super 4 clash
Let’s walk down memory lane, as we brace for another explosive encounter between the arch-rivals in Melbourne today
Curran becomes the first English bowler to take five wickets in T20I
In the opening clash of the Super 12, Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92
He is no guarantee to play, however, seemingly in a battle with veteran Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeping role
The UAE end 26-year wait for victory in a World Cup match