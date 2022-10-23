T20 World Cup: Tigers take on Dutch; Zimbabwe face big test against South Africa

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 9:32 PM

Match 1: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Hobart, 8 am (UAE time)

On paper, Bangladesh start favourites. But they have been so poor in recent times that even their most ardent fan has turned sceptic. They lost all four matches played in a tri-series in New Zealand as part of the build-up for this World Cup.

Key for Bangladesh is the form of ace all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan.

The Netherlands will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset. With the pressure entirely on their opponents, the Dutch can play freely, without compunction.

Gamechangers

Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Tim Pringle, Bas de Leede

Match 2: South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hobart, 12 pm (UAE time)

Zimbabwe have a major hurdle to cross first up in the Super 12. South Africa, widely touted as the dark horse of the tournament, will be hungry to grab an early win to set up the momentum for a place in the knockout.

Coming into the tournament, South Africa have produced mixed results. But what they’ve shown is a sparkling batting line up with Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in savage form at the top, and David Miller all guns blazing as a finisher.

If anything, the bowling’s been more impressive with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi making up a fine attack. The only thing Proteas are missing is runs from captain Temba Bavuma. Zimbabwe’s hopes depend on veterans Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams coming up with virtuoso performances.

Gamechangers

Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams