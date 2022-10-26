T20 World Cup: Team India unhappy with 'cold' post-practice food served in Sydney

Exclusive: Maybe, Pakistan were not aware of the rules, says Vengsarkar on free-hit confusion
Vengsarkar said it was the last-over pressure of an Indian-Pakistan clash that probably caused confusion in Babar's team
Team India reportedly was not happy with the after-practice menu they were provided in Sydney, BCCI sources say.
The post-practice menu was said to include custom sandwiches, served cold.
"The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches, and they have also told ICC that food provided after a practice session in Sydney was cold and not good," a BCCI source said.
It is the International Cricket Council (ICC) that provides food during the T20 World Cup 2022. However, in bilateral series, it is the host association that does so.
Team India also did not participate in the practice session, as they were offered a practice venue in Blacktown (situated in the suburbs of Sydney), approximately 45 minutes away from the hotel in which they were staying.
"Team India did not do practice sessions as it was offered a practice venue in Blacktown [situated in the suburbs of Sydney] so they refused, because that is approximately 45 minutes away from the team hotel where they are staying," the sources said.
India will play the Netherlands next, with the match scheduled for October 27 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.
