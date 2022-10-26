T20 World Cup: Team India unhappy with 'cold' post-practice food served in Sydney

They also did not report for practice after they were offered a venue in a suburb located about 45 minutes away from the hotel in which they were staying

Wed 26 Oct 2022

Team India reportedly was not happy with the after-practice menu they were provided in Sydney, BCCI sources say.

The post-practice menu was said to include custom sandwiches, served cold.

"The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches, and they have also told ICC that food provided after a practice session in Sydney was cold and not good," a BCCI source said.

It is the International Cricket Council (ICC) that provides food during the T20 World Cup 2022. However, in bilateral series, it is the host association that does so.

Team India also did not participate in the practice session, as they were offered a practice venue in Blacktown (situated in the suburbs of Sydney), approximately 45 minutes away from the hotel in which they were staying.

"Team India did not do practice sessions as it was offered a practice venue in Blacktown [situated in the suburbs of Sydney] so they refused, because that is approximately 45 minutes away from the team hotel where they are staying," the sources said.

India will play the Netherlands next, with the match scheduled for October 27 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

