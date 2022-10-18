T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win by 79 runs to eliminate UAE

By Team KT Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 3:32 PM

The UAE have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup with a 79-run loss to Sri Lanka in a Group A match in Geelong, Australia, on Tuesday.

The UAE were bowled out for 73 chasing 153, their second straight loss in the tournament.

