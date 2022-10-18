T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win by 79 runs to eliminate UAE

Chasing 161, the West Indies were bowled out for 118
The UAE have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup with a 79-run loss to Sri Lanka in a Group A match in Geelong, Australia, on Tuesday.
The UAE were bowled out for 73 chasing 153, their second straight loss in the tournament.
(More to follow)
Chasing 161, the West Indies were bowled out for 118
Australia were on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in the last two overs
Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India
16-year-old Aayan Khan became the youngest cricketer to play in the T20 World Cup, when he played for the UAE against the Netherlands in Australia
The UAE batsmen failed to convert their starts as the team lost their opening game to the Netherlands
Mitchell fractured his finger while batting in the nets earlier this month and sat out the tri-series in Christchurch also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh
Cummins acknowledged multi-format players like him could not play every match and saw logic in having a captaincy committee and dividing the role
Aayan, a talented left-arm spinner, made his international debut against Bangladesh last month in Dubai