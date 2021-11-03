T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka could blow West Indies' chances

Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 10:08 PM

Defending champions West Indies are hanging by the slenderest of threads in the tournament. Their situation is even more dire than Australia’s who could still qualify if they win one of their remaining two matches, if fortune smiles on them. West Indies, with just two points from three matches, have no leeway at all.

Thursday’s contest will decide if they will remain in the UAE for the semifinals or take an earlier flight back to the Caribbean. In fact, just a win may not be good enough. With a poor NRR, they have to win both matches by massive margins to stave off the challenge from South Africa (who already have 6 points).

After two disappointing batting performances leading to massive defeats, West Indies finally won two points to keep afloat. But this didn’t come easily. Bangladesh looked in control of the match and certain winners before losing their way in the last few overs.

With such heavy duty strokeplayers virtually down till the tail, West Indies have been let down badly by the batting. Only occasionally have the batsmen shone, and even in that, not playing substantial knocks to give the bowlers enough runs to defend.

Star batsmen Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran haven’t lived up to reputation, though the last named came up with a late flourish against Bangladesh to give the team total a boost. Dreaded hitter Andre Russell has barely been able to put bat to ball. Low scores — a demeaning 55 in the first match against England — has meant that their NRR has been niggardly.

It will take explosive batting from the West Indies to win their remaining matches and spike the NRR. This may not be easy on slow pitches where the bounce is low, and sometimes the ball even stops. More so with the Lankans having spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks.

Hasaranga took a hat-trick which sent South Africa tumbling. That the opportunity to win was squandered later does not obscure how good the leg-spinner was in that match, or indeed has been right through the tournament. With some more self belief, the Sri Lankans would still have been in contention for a place in the semifinals.

With quality spinners, a decent pace attack and flamboyant strokemakers like Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, this team has the capability to quash even the remote possibility of West Indies have of making the cut.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator