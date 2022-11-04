T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka capable of ruining England's semifinal chances

It's game on if the Lankans survive without major damage in the powerplay overs

Sri Lanka's spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 8:32 PM

Australia’s failure to boost their Net Run Rate substantially in their last two group matches cleared one major hurdle in England's way to the semifinals.

But Sri Lanka remain a critical hurdle for England in their final Group1 match on Saturday.

Unless they beat Sri Lanka, a superior NRR to the Aussies would become superfluous as England would finish behind on points and left to rue the defeat to Ireland earlier.

For the Sri Lankans, who were hoping either Ireland or Afghanistan would upset Australia,even a win can’t take them to the semifinals. But they can will certainly ruin England’s hopes.

The Lankans are an effervescent team. Their brilliance is not consistent, but on a good day, they can beat the best. To quell this dangerous side, England will have to be at their best.

Jos Buttler’s return to sizzling form as well as fellow opener Alex Hales' sure touch takes a big worry off their plate.

England also bat very deep, a huge advantage in this format.

But on a Sydney pitch which has seen some wear and tear, how their batsmen cope against spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the big challenge.

Sri Lanka’s own batting has been iffy. Kusal Mendis has been intermittently superb at the top.

Frequently in the tournament, the Lankans have lost wickets in the powerplay, putting the middle order under pressure. Against England’s pace attack, in which Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have excelled, how the Powerplay pans out could be the decisive factor. It's game on if the Lankans survive without major damage!

England v Sri Lanka, Sydney, 12 pm UAE Time

Game Changers

Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga