T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka capable of ruining England's semifinal chances

Batting first, India made 184 for six on the back of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul
Australia’s failure to boost their Net Run Rate substantially in their last two group matches cleared one major hurdle in England's way to the semifinals.
But Sri Lanka remain a critical hurdle for England in their final Group1 match on Saturday.
Unless they beat Sri Lanka, a superior NRR to the Aussies would become superfluous as England would finish behind on points and left to rue the defeat to Ireland earlier.
For the Sri Lankans, who were hoping either Ireland or Afghanistan would upset Australia,even a win can’t take them to the semifinals. But they can will certainly ruin England’s hopes.
The Lankans are an effervescent team. Their brilliance is not consistent, but on a good day, they can beat the best. To quell this dangerous side, England will have to be at their best.
Jos Buttler’s return to sizzling form as well as fellow opener Alex Hales' sure touch takes a big worry off their plate.
England also bat very deep, a huge advantage in this format.
But on a Sydney pitch which has seen some wear and tear, how their batsmen cope against spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the big challenge.
Sri Lanka’s own batting has been iffy. Kusal Mendis has been intermittently superb at the top.
Frequently in the tournament, the Lankans have lost wickets in the powerplay, putting the middle order under pressure. Against England’s pace attack, in which Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have excelled, how the Powerplay pans out could be the decisive factor. It's game on if the Lankans survive without major damage!
England v Sri Lanka, Sydney, 12 pm UAE Time
Game Changers
Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga
Batting first, India made 184 for six on the back of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul
Following their five-wicket loss to South Africa, India need to win against Bangladesh to keep their semifinal hopes alive
The Men in Blue are heading into the Group 2, Super 12 match with Bangladesh on Wednesday, after a five-wicket loss to South Africa
Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups
Raina will be playing his first-ever season in the 2022 Abu Dhabi T10
Zimbabwe lost their must-win game against the Netherlands by five wickets on Wednesday
Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul have been retained in the Indian team despite their indifferent start to the tournament
Ahead of other matches in Group 2 later on Wednesday, the Proteas topped the table with two wins from three games, including a victory over India