T20 World Cup: South Africa beat India by five wickets

Half-centuries from Markram and Miller helped South Africa survive an early scare

South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during the ICC World Cup match against India. (AFP)

By Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 6:40 PM

South Africa outclassed India with an emphatic five-wicket victory in the ICC T20 World Cup game in Perth on Sunday.

Having restricted India to 133 for nine, the South Africans were struggling at 24 for three in the sixth over.

But a 76-run fourth wicket stand between Aiden Markram (52 off 41 balls) and David Miller (59 not out off 46 balls) helped the Proteas secure victory and the top spot in Group 2 with five points from three matches.

The South Africans eventually reached home in 19.4 overs.

Earlier Lungi Ngidi (4-0-29-4) demolished the Indian top-order after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

Suryakuar Yadav (68 off 40 balls) played an outstanding knock, but the middle-order batsman didn't get any support from the other batters.

South Africa's victory pushed India to second place in the points table with four points from three matches.

India beat Pakistan and the Netherlands in their first two matches.

Rohit's team will need to win their remaining games against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to qualify for the semifinals.