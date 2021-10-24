T20 World Cup: Socially distanced family pods in Abu Dhabi

Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
Since the start of the pandemic, the UAE Capital hasn’t left any stone unturned to ensure the health and well-being of residents and visitors.
And the opener of the ICC T20 World Cup saw the Zayed Cricket Stadium deploy family ‘pods’ on the green grass banks to guarantee social distancing protocols are being followed.
The stadium has a green cover on the eastern and western sides. And the ‘pods’, which are short-fenced seating arrangements, allow family members to sit together and enjoy the match.
The initiative is an add on measure to the precautionary measures, which includes a green pass on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the match.
The stadium is able to host more than 10,000 fans per match as the capacity has been increased to 70 per cent for the tournament.
The ‘pods’, which grabbed attention on the opening day, will give families a wonderfully safe environment to enjoy the matches. The photos of the new initiative have been shared widely on social media platforms.
On Saturday, Australia recorded a narrow win over South Africa in Group 1 match of Super 12 stage. Match tickets for the remaining matches can be bought through https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets/buy-tickets.
Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports and large scale events'
Cricket1 day ago
This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud, said man-of-the-match Shaheen
Cricket1 day ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in a brilliant spell
Cricket2 days ago
The arch-rivals' clash is estimated to draw in a global television audience of up to one billion people
Cricket2 days ago
For the fans of both teams, it is a match that can give them bragging rights at their work places
Cricket2 days ago
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs
Cricket2 days ago
England won by six wickets after West Indies' batting collapse in Dubai
Cricket2 days ago