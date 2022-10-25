T20 World Cup: Shane Watson names his four semifinalists

Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup

In my candid chat with Shane Watson after Australia's win against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the former all-rounder admitted that Aaron Finch's team are under more pressure this time around as they are playing at home as the defending T20 World Cup champions.

And this was evident when they lost to New Zealand by 89 runs in their first game with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, their main bowlers, proving expensive.

Watson said this happened because in the lead up to the World Cup, Australia did a lot of chopping and changing which he is not a big fan of.

He said the think tank should have kept the nucleus of the team which is important in the build up to the World Cup.

Watson added that ‘you want a settled and ready squad before you play your first game which was one of the key reasons they won the World Cup last year.

It was evident in the second game on Tuesday that all the bowlers came to the party in the game against Sri Lanka, restricting the Lions to 156.

The chased down the total with ease, in spite of the patchy form of skipper Finch.

When I asked him about the India-Pakistan game which went to the wire at the Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Watson said he had never seen an atmosphere like that in a neutral game at an Australian venue.

India and Pakistan matches, he said, will always be sell out and good for the ICC and Australian tourism.

Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup.

Finally, Watson backed both India and Pakistan from Group 2 and England and Australia from Group 1 to make the semifinals.

