T20 World Cup: Shane Watson hopes for India-Pakistan final

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday, while India will face England in the second semifinal on Thursday

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. (Twitter)

By ANI Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 8:11 PM

The idea of a possible India versus Pakistan final at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup excites legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who said that "everyone would love to see" the arch-rivals in the summit clash.

Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will take on England in Adelaide in the second semifinal on November 10, while the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground will feature New Zealand and Pakistan on November 9.

"Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final," Watson was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday. "I unfortunately missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated (during) the game previously between Australia and New Zealand. But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well.

"They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again," he added.

It will not be easy for Pakistan to qualify for the summit clash as the Kiwis have played some fine cricket in the tournament and in form players including batter Glenn Phillips and bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Watson expects a battle between the young Kiwi opener Finn Allen and Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. He feels that Pakistan will play with more freedom during the semifinal, after almost giving up on their final four dreams after losses to India and Zimbabwe.