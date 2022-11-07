T20 World Cup: Shane Watson hopes for India-Pakistan final

The Proteas were stunned by the Netherlands, a defeat that knocked them out of the T20 World Cup
The idea of a possible India versus Pakistan final at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup excites legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who said that "everyone would love to see" the arch-rivals in the summit clash.
Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will take on England in Adelaide in the second semifinal on November 10, while the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground will feature New Zealand and Pakistan on November 9.
"Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final," Watson was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday. "I unfortunately missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated (during) the game previously between Australia and New Zealand. But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well.
"They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again," he added.
It will not be easy for Pakistan to qualify for the summit clash as the Kiwis have played some fine cricket in the tournament and in form players including batter Glenn Phillips and bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.
Watson expects a battle between the young Kiwi opener Finn Allen and Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. He feels that Pakistan will play with more freedom during the semifinal, after almost giving up on their final four dreams after losses to India and Zimbabwe.
Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out off just 25 balls
Pakistan reached the knockout stage in a fairytale finish to their Super 12 stage after losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe
An 18-year-old Virat Kohli came out to bat for his state team Delhi just a few hours after his father's death. He went on to save Delhi from defeat with a brilliant 90
The Men in Blue were the first to qualify for the semis as they are at the top of the table with six points after three wins in four matches
Despite their current standing at number two in the points table, South Africa have been eliminated from the marquee tournament
The South Asian teams will be locking horns to qualify to stay in the game
The clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has now become a virtual quarterfinal