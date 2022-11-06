T20 World Cup: Shaheen fires warning shots at rivals ahead of semifinals

The Pakistan pace spearhead says he still hasn't found his best form after his man-of-the-match performance against Bangladesh

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates his wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed with teammates. — AFP

By AFP/Reuters Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 7:19 PM

Shaheen Shah Afridi warned he is still not back to his fearsome best even after leading Pakistan into the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals with figures of 4-22 against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The left-arm frontline fast bowler rattled the opposition batsmen with his swing and seam in Adelaide to limit Bangladesh to 127-8 as Pakistan won the do-or-die clash by five wickets.

The 22-year-old missed the recent Asia Cup with a knee injury and is still working his way back to full fitness after being out of action for three months.

"It is not easy to come back from such an injury," Shaheen said.

"I can only give my 100 percent on the field, and I am trying. This injury needed time, I think I came (back) early as it is a World Cup and the team needs me."

Shaheen struggled for wickets early in the tournament as Pakistan suffered losses to India and then Zimbabwe in Group 2.

But he seemed to have found rhythm in a win over the Netherlands and came into his own with a match-winning 3-14 against South Africa, a victory that revived their campaign.

Pakistan's last Super 12 match turned out to be a virtual quarterfinal after the Netherlands stunned South Africa in the earlier game.

Shaheen rose to the challenge after Bangladesh elected to bat first and sent back Liton Das for 10 in the third over.

It was his double strike in the 17th over that broke Bangladesh's back and he took one more to bag four wickets for the first time in T20 internationals.

"I am not bowling at 150 kph like Haris (Rauf)," Shaheen said.

"Even before I bowled at 135-140 kph. (Earlier) I felt a pinch during run-up but now feeling much better.

"Staying in the room for two-three months with an injury affects your mind."

He added: "I believed that I would come back and my efforts would pay dividends."

It has not been the best of tournaments for star batsman and skipper Babar Azam, who made a laboured 25 off 33 balls after scores of 0, four, four and six.

But Shaheen praised the team's comeback and the captain for his support.

"The credit goes to the whole team. We played good cricket. The games we lost were decided on the last ball, but still we played good cricket," said Shaheen.

"We didn't get the results in our favour but a good team never falls after a loss.

"The captain plays a big role to lift the team and support us. We are backing each other and as a result we have won here."

But without a stunning Dutch victory, Pakistan would have packed their bags and boarded a flight to Lahore on Sunday.

Their slim chances of making the last four depended on the Netherlands pulling off a giant-killing act against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval.

Much to their relief, the Dutch team under Scott Edwards did just that, eking out a 13-run victory which was their first against South Africa in any format.

After the Dutch side post a competitive 158-4, Brandon Glover (3-9) led a lion-hearted bowling effort to restrict South Africa to 145-8.

The Pakistan players watched on nervously as the Dutch side stunned South Africa, who again lived up to their "chokers" tag in global tournaments.

"We watched the game, it was a great result for us," said Afridi.

"But we know the result was not in our hand, so we were preparing for our game (against Bangladesh)."

Pakistan bowler Shahnawaz Dahani posted on Twitter a couple of photos of Dutch cricketers with a caption saying "Friends in need are friends indeed".