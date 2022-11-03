T20 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against South Africa

This high-octane match will feature their explosive batters against the Proteas' destructive pace bowlers

Photo: @ICC/Twitter

By Agencies Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 12:04 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 12:05 PM

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss on Thursday and opted to bat against South Africa in a Group 2 game his team needs to win, in order to have any chance of progressing at the Twenty20 World Cup, as per an AP report.

South Africa can secure a spot in the semifinals with a win in either of its last two group games. Pakistan needs to beat the Proteas to remain in contention after narrow losses to India and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan made one enforced change to the lineup with Mohammad Haris replacing Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

South Africa made two lineup changes with David Miller (who has back pain) and Keshav Maharaj, replaced by Heinrich Klaassen and Tabraiz Shamsi respectively.

South Africa is unbeaten in Group 2 after adding a five-wicket win over India to its 104-run demolition of Bangladesh and a washout against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan (Pakistan XI): Babar Azam (CAPT.), Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa (Playing XI): T Bavuma (CAPT.), Q de Kock, RR Rossouw, AK Markram, H Klaasen, T Stubbs, WD Parnell, K Rabada, A Nortje, L Ngidi, T Shamsi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

