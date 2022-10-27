T20 World Cup: Pakistan suffer shock defeat to Zimbabwe

Marcus Stoinis, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik have all reached the half-century mark right when they were down to the wire
Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup semifinals hopes suffered a massive blow with a shock one -run defeat to Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.
Zimbabwe managed 130-8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers choked Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win in the Super 12 match in Perth.
This was Pakistan's second straight defeat in the tournament, having lost to arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday.
Marcus Stoinis, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik have all reached the half-century mark right when they were down to the wire
Finishing on top would be a big psychological boost teams would take into the knock-out stage
Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup
Here are three of the best one-day knocks under pressure for a chasing team in one-day cricket
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ran three after Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled the former Indian captain off a free hit in the last over
But Zampa is still available for selection for their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka later on Tuesday
The former Australian skipper made the cheating claim in his new autobiography released on Tuesday
Simmons led West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016, defeating England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata