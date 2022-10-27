T20 World Cup: Pakistan suffer shock defeat to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe players celebrate their victory over Pakistan. (AFP)

By Team KT Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 7:02 PM

Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup semifinals hopes suffered a massive blow with a shock one -run defeat to Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.

Zimbabwe managed 130-8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers choked Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win in the Super 12 match in Perth.

This was Pakistan's second straight defeat in the tournament, having lost to arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday.

