T20 World Cup: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif trolls Indian team after semifinal loss

England stormed into the final with an emphatic 10-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Reuters)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 6:53 PM

Nothing went India's way on Thursday as the star-studded team slumped to a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

England stormed into the final with an emphatic 10-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval, shattering the dreams of cricketing romantics of seeing an India-Pakistan final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Less than an hour after Rohit Sharma's demoralised team left the field, it was Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that rubbed salt into the wounds of the Indian team and their passionate fans.

"So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0," tweeted the Pakistan PM on Thursday.

The Pakistan PM was referring to the chasing teams' scores when Pakistan had famously beaten India at last year's T20 World Cup in Dubai and, of course, England's phenomenal batting performance today in Adelaide after their bowlers had delivered an excellent performance to restrict India to 168 for six in 20 overs.

India went into the semifinal clash against the reigning 50 overs World Cup winners as slight favourites, but they couldn't cope the firepower of Jos Buttler's team who seemed to have peaked at the right time.

India were out-batted, out-fielded and out-bowled by England.

Now it's going to be a battle between two evenly-matched teams — Pakistan and England — in Sunday's final.

But Sharif may have to brace for the trolls if England produce another clinical performance to dismantle Pakistan on Sunday.

ALSO READ: