T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to qualify for semi-final

India face elimination after their second straight defeat
Cricket2 days ago
Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final with a comfortable 45-run win over Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Pakistan were lifted to 189-2 by Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar Azam (70) in their Group 2 Super 12 match before they restricted Namibia to 144-5 in 20 overs.
>> Brief Scores: Pakistan 189-2 in 20 overs; Namibia 144-5 in 20 overs.
India face elimination after their second straight defeat
Cricket2 days ago
New Zealand bowlers, led by Trent Boult, kept India on a tight leash
Cricket2 days ago
The all-rounder sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding
Cricket2 days ago
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan made 160 for five. Namibia, in reply, made only 98 for nine
Cricket2 days ago
India made two changes to their team with batsman Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Shardul Thakur
Cricket2 days ago
In the game against Pakistan, Kane Williamson seemed to have erred in not giving the new ball to Boult
Cricket2 days ago
England outplayed Australia in the Super 12 clash in Dubai on Saturday
Cricket2 days ago
Having restricted Australia to 125 all out on the back of an outstanding bowling performance, England reached home in just 11.4 overs
Cricket3 days ago