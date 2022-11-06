T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach semifinals

Pakistan reached the knockout stage in a fairytale finish to their Super 12 stage after losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates his wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed. (AFP)

By Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 11:51 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 12:13 PM

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets as Pakistan held their nerves and beat Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday in Adelaide to reach the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals.

Pakistan reached the knockout stage in a fairytale finish to their Super 12 stage after losing their first two matches against India and minnows Zimbabwe.

The Netherlands' stunning upset against South Africa in Sunday's first clash opened the door for the winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to enter the semifinals.

In the end, it was Pakistan that got the better of Bangladesh to keep their World Cup title hopes alive.

Earlier, Bangladesh made only 127-8 in the make-or-break contest despite opener Najmul Hossain Shanto's 54 as Shaheen returned with his T20 best figures of 4-22.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan (32), Mohammad Haris (31) and Shan Masood (24 not out) played key roles with the bat as Pakistan reached home in 18.1 overs.

But the star of the show was Shaheen who returned to competitive cricket in this World Cup after a long-injury lay-off.

The pace spearhead broke the back of Tigers batting by dismissing Litton Das (10), Mosaddek Hossain (5), Nurul Hasan (0) and Taskin Ahmed (1).

"I have improved. Not easy to come back from injury and bowl 140ks but I'm trying my best," said Shaheen who was named man of the match.

"As a team, we are very happy. We've played great. Bowling in the right areas and bowling fast was the plan. Now, we are looking forward to the final (laughs)," added Shaheen whose Pakistan team would face either England or New Zealand in the semifinals.

Brief scores:

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

Bangladesh 127-8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54, Afif Hossain 24 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-22, Shadab Khan 2-30, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-15, Haris Rauf 1-21)

Pakistan 128-5 in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 32, Mohammad Haris 31, Babar Azam 25, Shan Masood 24 not out; Nasum Ahmed 1-14, Mustafizur Rahman 1-21).