T20 World Cup: New Zealand thrash India by eight wickets

Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the match against India in Dubai on Sunday. (Blackcaps Twitter)

Dubai - India face elimination after their second straight defeat

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 9:11 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 9:28 PM

New Zealand dealt a serious blow to India’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semifinals with a thumping eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Having restricted India to 110 for seven with an outstanding bowling performance after winning the toss, New Zealand reached the target in just 14.3 overs.

Opener Daryl Mitchell (49 off 35 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (33 not out off 31 balls) proved –in their contrasting styles – that it was not a 110-wicket as the Kiwis kept their own semifinal hopes alive.

While New Zealand bounced back in style from their defeat to Pakistan, India have now got a mountain to climb, having suffered their second straight loss in the tournament.

Earlier, the Kiwis suffocated India with pace and spin to push them to the brink of elimination.

New Zealand bowlers bowled brilliantly on the same pitch where England dominated Australia the previous day, restricting Virat Kohli’s men 110 for seven in 20 overs.

In a surprise move, India sent Ishan Kishan, who had replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, in to open the innings with KL Rahul, pushing Rohit Sharma to number three.

The change of tactics failed to change India’s fortunes as the New Zealand bowlers, led by the magnificent Trent Boult (4-0-20-3), dismantled the famed batting line-up with clinical precision.

Kishan (4), Rahul (18) and Rohit (14) found the fielders in the deep, leaving Kohli with the unenviable task of repairing the innings once again – exactly a week after the Indian captain had salvaged the innings against Pakistan.

But when Kohli (9) also perished to Ish Sodhi while trying to force the pace, India found themselves in a hole.

Even Hardik Pandya (23) and Rishabh Pant (12) failed to break the shackles. If not for a late cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out 19 balls), India would have even failed to reach the 100 mark.

While Boult and Tim Southee (4-0-26-1) found swing on the Dubai pitch, Adam Milne (4-0-30-1) troubled the batsmen with pace.

The two spinners, Sodhi (4-0-17-2) and Mitchell Santner (4-0-15-0) kept the batsmen on a tight leash with the former getting the big wicket of Kohli.

Scores in brief:

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets

India 110/7 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 26, Hardik Pandya 23; Trent Boult 3/20, Ish Sodhi 2/17)

New Zealand 111/2, in 14.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 49, Kane Williamson 33 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Shami 0/11)

Player of the Match: Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)