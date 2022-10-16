T20 World Cup: Netherlands restrict UAE to 111/8 in Group A match

Opening batsman Muhammad Wasim top-scored for the UAE with a knock of 41

The UAE's Muhammad Waseem bats during the match against the Netherlands on Sunday. (AFP)

By Team KT Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 1:18 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 1:40 PM

Despite opening batsman Muhammad Wasim fighting 41, the UAE came up with a disappointing batting performance, making just 111 for eight against the Netherlands in their first match at the ICC T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.

Opting to bat after skipper CP Rizwan won the toss, the UAE made a cautious start against the Dutch in the Group A first round match.

When Waseem's opening partner Chirag Suri (12 off 20 balls) fell in the seventh over, the UAE had just reached 33.

Number three Kashif Daud (14 off 15 balls) tried to force the pace of the innings, but the bowling all-rounder failed to convert his start.

Waseem (41 off 47 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) looked set for a big score, but the aggressive opening batsman fell to Frederick Klaassen (4-0-13-2) in the 16th over.

Following Waseem's dismissal, the UAE suffered a stunning middle-order collapse.

From 91 for two, Rizwan's team slumped to 111 for eight as the Dutch bowlers suffocated the UAE with their change of pace and variations.

Bas de Leede was the most successful bowler with figures of 3-0-19-3.

Earlier, Namibia stunned former champions Sri Lanka with a 55-run in the opening Group A match of the first round.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in the first round.

The top teams from each group in the first round will join the eight qualified teams in the Super 12.