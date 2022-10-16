T20 World Cup: Minnows Namibia stun Sri Lanka in opening match

Chasing 164 against the runners-up of last year's World Cup, Pakistan's middle order came good to secure victory with three balls to spare
Minnows Namibia shocked former champions Sri Lanka with a stunning 55-run win in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.
After being put into bat, the Africans made 163 for seven in 20 overs as Jan Frylinck top-scored with 44 off 28 balls.
In reply, the Sri Lankans were bowled out for 108 in 19 overs.
Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup champions in 2014, sustained a big blow on the eve of the tournament when left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out with a quadriceps injury.
Meanwhile, the UAE will play their opening game against the Netherlands in the second match of the first round in Geelong.
Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in the first round.
The top teams from each group in the first round will join the eight qualified teams in the Super 12.
Chasing 164 against the runners-up of last year's World Cup, Pakistan's middle order came good to secure victory with three balls to spare
A new campaign shows the cricket stars as they execute glorious catches to the roar of the stadium, along with England's Richard Gleeson
Moody warned the likes of Australia, England and India about the threat posed by New Zealand in the T20 World Cup
TCA would also be introducing new franchise leagues and national team tours
Siraj and Shami are battling to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian World Cup playing eleven
Shukla said that India's representative for 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post will be decided on October 18
The legendary fast bowler said bowlers need speed to be successful on Australian pitches