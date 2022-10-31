T20 World Cup: Lankans can't take Afghans lightly

How Sri Lanka's batsmen fare against world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is crucial

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 8:37 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 8:38 PM

Spicy pitches and quirky weather – allied with the fickle nature of T20 cricket – have made this a delectably unpredictable World Cup.

Only a few days remain for the semifinals to start but which four teams will make the cut is still mired in suspense.

Group 1, which has defending champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand and pre-tournament favourites England, looks headed for a photo finish.

Match 1: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Brisbane, 8 am (UAE Time)

Afghanistan haven't had much luck with the weather. Two matches washed out has more or less – though not entirely -- ruled out their prospects of getting into the semifinals.

But they are a dangerous team and could stymie Sri Lanka’s ambition of reaching the knockouts.

The Lankans have blown hot and cold in this tournament. How their floundering batsmen fare against world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is crucial.

The task becomes easier if Wanindu Hasaranga, who has had an underwhelming tournament so far, comes good.

Game Changers

Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Match 2: New Zealand v England, Brisbane, 12 pm (UAE Time)

England looked the most potent side when the tournament started. Two weeks into the World Cup, it would be New Zealand. They’ve batted quite superbly, bowled and fielded brilliantly.

Daryl Mitchell’s return has strengthened the team. Lack of runs from Kane Williamson seems the only drawback now.

However, seeing how unpredictable the tournament has been, there is no scope for complacency.

Meanwhile, England have been mired in problems in spite of having the best-balanced squad in the World Cup.

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have been struggling badly. This was a significant factor in the shock defeat to Ireland and made their passage to the semifinals riddled with many hurdles.

Game Changers

Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood