T20 World Cup: Kohli, Rohit, Yadav fifties propel India to 179/3 against Dutch

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. (AFP)

Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022

Virat Kohli continued his fine form with another brilliant knock as India made 179 for three against the Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.

Kohli made an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) while skipper Rohit Sharma contributed an impressive 53 off 39 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes).

But it was number four Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind25- ball unbeaten 51 (7 fours, one six) that helped India post a big total after a relatively slow start to their innings.

Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul (9) fell cheaply for the second successive match.

India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller in their opening match on Sunday, while the Dutch had lost their opener to Bangladesh.