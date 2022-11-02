T20 World Cup: Kohli, Rahul help India make 184/6 against Bangladesh

Following their five-wicket loss to South Africa, India need to win against Bangladesh to keep their semifinal hopes alive

KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) and Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44 balls) hit fine half-centuries as India made 184/6 in the ICC T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.

After being put into bat, Rahul returned to form with his first half-century of the tournament.

Skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, but Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16 balls) came up with a fantastic cameo

Meanwhile, Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh.

Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his mark off 31 innings.