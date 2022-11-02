T20 World Cup: Kohli, Rahul help India make 184/6 against Bangladesh

India will be looking at a strong comeback when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday
KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) and Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44 balls) hit fine half-centuries as India made 184/6 in the ICC T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.
After being put into bat, Rahul returned to form with his first half-century of the tournament.
Skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, but Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16 balls) came up with a fantastic cameo
Following their five-wicket loss to South Africa, India need to win against Bangladesh to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
Meanwhile, Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh.
Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his mark off 31 innings.
Chasing 180, New Zealand finished on 159 for six despite Glenn Phillips's 36-ball 62 and Williamson's 40
Phillips threatened to pull off an audacious chase bashing 62 off 36 balls but had little support from anyone barring skipper Kane Williamson (40)
Pant batting at the top-order with Rohit will also allow India to play an extra all-rounder in the lower middle-order
Sri Lanka were not really tested during the run chase as Dhananjaya de Silva posted a half-century to see his team through
The rested batting trio are back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two Test matches
Anything less than victory against New Zealand will leave England dependent on beating Sri Lanka in Sydney in their final group match on Saturday
Captain Dasun Shanaka is still hopeful that Sri Lanka can still make it to the semifinals by winning their next two games