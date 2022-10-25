T20 World Cup: Kiwis, England look to continue the momentum

Finishing on top would be a big psychological boost teams would take into the knock-out stage

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 8:48 PM

After Sunday’s humdinger between India and Pakistan, action resumes at the MCG in a double header that could decide which team will finish on top in this group.

With one win each, New Zealand and England are level on points. The Kiwis are ahead on Net Run Rate, a position both teams would like to own.

Is this important?

Not technically. Two teams from each group go into the semifinals, so being number one or two after the round of matches is completed is inconsequential in terms of progress.

However, finishing on top would be a big psychological boost teams would take into the knock-out stage.

For the present this discussion is academic. New Zealand and England will focus on winning rather than NRR to strengthen their position for a place in the semifinals, Ireland and Afghanistan will be striving for a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Of interest in both matches today will be how the MCG pitch behaves. In the India-Pakistan thriller, pace bowlers from both teams held sway, especially in the Powerplay and at the 'death'.

A galaxy of spinners —Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman — will be in action on Wednesday. It would be a pity if they are stymied by the pitch.

Match 1

England v Ireland, Melbourne 8 am (UAE Time)

The Gamechangers

Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, George Dockrell, Paul Stirling

Match 2

New Zealand v Afghanistan, Melbourne 12 pm (UAE Time)

The Gamechangers

Devon Conway, Tim Southee, Mark Guptill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan