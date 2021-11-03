T20 World Cup: It would be a mistake to drop Varun Chakravarthy

India's Varun Chakravarthy (left) reacts during the match against New Zealand. (AFP)

By Sumit Chakraberty Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 12:44 AM

Realistically India have no chance to make it to the semifinals from Group 2 after their big losses to Pakistan and New Zealand. Even if they win all three of their remaining games to get six points, either New Zealand or Afghanistan will qualify in second place because both those teams have a much higher net run rate (NRR) that may be out of India’s reach. That leaves India playing mostly for pride against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi Wednesday evening. For Afghanistan, however, it’s a great opportunity to put one across a demotivated India and enhance their chance of qualifying.

Nabi’s lesson

Afghanistan are no pushovers for the major teams. The Afghans showed that when they almost pulled off an upset over the group toppers, Pakistan. With 24 to get in the last two overs, Pakistan’s last remaining specialist batsman, Asif Ali, hit medium-pacer Karim Janat for four sixes in the 19th over. But it was Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi who let Pakistan off the hook at the very outset. He won the toss and chose to bat first in an evening game with dew expected, even though teams batting second had romped home in all three previous games in Dubai. Abu Dhabi has similarly favoured the chasing team, especially in evening games. Batting conditions are tough at the start, then they ease up considerably. If Nabi has learnt his lesson, India will have to win the toss to enjoy the advantage of batting second.

India’s desperation

India were unlucky to lose both tosses in Dubai where the team batting second has been winning easily. But they compounded matters with poor choices. Opening the bowling with medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Pakistan and spinner Varun Chakravarthy against New Zealand were strange choices on a bouncy wicket where pace bowlers clocking over 140 kmph with the new ball have been the hardest to negotiate. Sending Ishan Kishan to open the batting against New Zealand seemed like a good move to disrupt the rhythm of the Kiwi bowlers with a left-right combination. But it should’ve been KL Rahul dropping down in the batting order to make way for Kishan, not Rohit Sharma. Rahul is fluent against spinners, whereas Sharma’s at his dangerous best in the middle overs only after he has got set against the pacers.

Stick with Varun

The bounce on the Dubai wicket helps wrist-spinners and not so much a finger spinner like Varun Chakravarthy. It was the same in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Chakravarthy had most of his successes in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, not Dubai. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar or off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might have been better choices for Dubai. But it would be a mistake to now replace Chakravarthy after two below par performances, because his mystery spin will be an asset on the tacky wicket in Abu Dhabi.

Keep Rashid at bay

Rashid Khan, who has become the world’s leading T20 leg-spinner against all odds, is the main threat in the Afghanistan attack, which may be hampered by the absence of the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The smart play would be to see him off conservatively, but that runs the risk of putting him right on top, especially if there’s some turn on the wicket. Perhaps the taller batsmen, Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, could disrupt his line and length with sweep shots. All the more reason for Rahul to move to the middle order.

Test of character

Not since the 2007 ODI World Cup have India been in such a pathetic situation in an international tournament. This will be a test of character for the team leaders and players. Fans will discount wins against lesser teams, and any further loss will invite derision.

Sumit Chakraberty is a writer based in Bengaluru. Write to him at chakraberty@gmail.com