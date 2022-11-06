In the first few pictures, the cricket icon could be seen making funny facial expressions
Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh and has secured a spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.
South Africa's shock defeat by Netherlands created an opportunity for the South Asian teams to be able to compete for the spot in a virtual quarterfinal knockout.
India was the first team to qualify for the semis as they are at the top of the table with six points after three wins in four matches. Their only loss came against South Africa.
Fans could be up for a treat on Sunday, November 13 as an India-Pakistan final may be on cards if certain criteria are met.
First, take a look at the Group 2 standings:
Now that Pakistan have secured a win against Bangladesh in the ongoing match.
India and Pakistan will now face England and New Zealand in the semis.
If both the South Asian teams manage to secure a win against their respective opponents, then fans could be in for an exciting final.
Take a look at the upcoming fixtures:
New Zealand will face a Group 2 team on Wednesday, November 9. England, however, will counter a Group 2 opponent on Thursday, November 10.
The final of the T20 Cricket World Cup will be held on Sunday, November 13, from 12pm (UAE time) at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
ALSO READ:
In the first few pictures, the cricket icon could be seen making funny facial expressions
I have been amazed by what Afghanistan have done on the cricket pitch despite all the odds they face in life, writes Farokh Engineer
The dry wicket in Sydney should help both Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasranga and Maheesh Theekshana
It's game on if the Lankans survive without major damage in the powerplay overs
Australia have seven points after five matches, but they will be knocked out of the tournament if England beat Sri Lanka tomorrow
England now need only to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match on Saturday to take the other semifinal berth from the group
The nominees for the men’s and women’s categories are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month
This high-octane match will feature their explosive batters against the Proteas' destructive pace bowlers