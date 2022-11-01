T20 World Cup: India's batting hasn't lived up to its reputation

India will be looking at a strong comeback when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday

India's Virat Kohli (second right) talks with KL Rahul at a practice session. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 7:39 PM

Match 1

Plucky Zimbabwe have had a surprisingly good World Cup so far. With a little luck, they might have beaten Bangladesh too and been in serious contention for a place in the semis. A mathematical possibility of this still exists if other results conspire in their favour. But that becomes redundant if they lose to Netherlands today.

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide, 8 am (UAE Time)

Game Changers

Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann

Match 2

Humbled by South Africa, India will be looking at a strong comeback to get points as well as improve the Net run Rate which may well determine which two teams from this group go into the semifinals.

A defeat wouldn’t extinguish India’s chances, but in a quirky tournament where there have been stunning upsets, why leave it till the end?

Bangladesh have been perennial under-performers in T20 World Cups. However, their hopes of a place in the knockouts is still alive.

Such situations can inspire even mediocre teams to great heights. India will have to be solid and consistent. The threat is real.

India’s batting, barring Suryakumar Yadav, was undone by South Africa’s pace bowlers, and will be severely tested by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh have fine spinners too in Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain who will enjoy the Adelaide pitch.

While India’s bowling has been magnificent, Virat Kohli and Surya Yadav apart, India’s much hyped batting hasn’t lived up to its reputation.

KL Rahul seems to be in a trough, Rohit Sharma is getting starts but not much more, while Dinesh Karthik has looked out of sorts.

Rishabh Pant is the likely change if Karthik doesn’t recover from back spasms. The intriguing choice is between Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. Will the leg spinner finally get a game?

India v Bangladesh 12 pm UAE Time

Game Changers

Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan