T20 World Cup: India thrash Scotland to keep semifinal hopes alive

India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a half century against Scotland. (AFP)

After restricting Scotland to 85 all out, India reached home in just 6.3 overs

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 8:19 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 8:40 PM

India produced a superb all-round performance to beat Scotland by eight wickets, keeping their slim semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup.

After restricting Scotland to 85 all out, India reached home in just 6.3 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls, 6 fours and 3 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) destroyed the Scottish bowlers in the powerplay after the Indian bowling attack had produced their best display of the tournament.

With New Zealand comfortably winning their match against Namibia, India desperately needed a big victory against Scotland to keep their thin semifinal hopes alive.

Virat Kohli’s men did just that and the thumping victory saw India (four points) improve their Net Run Rate to 1.619, which is better than New Zealand’s NRR of 1.277.

But New Zealand are in the second-place with six points after four matches and a win for them on Sunday against the fourth-placed Afghanistan (four points) will earn them a place in the semis.

India’s hope will be alive if the Kiwis fail to beat Afghanistan on Sunday, which will give them a chance to go for a big win against Namibia on Monday and take the second semifinal spot from Group 2 behind the already qualified Pakistan.

Bowlers excel

Considering Scotland’s lack of experience when it comes to playing top-notch slow bowlers, the Indian think tank went into Friday’s contest with three spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy.

While Chakravarthy (3-0-15-0) and Ashwin (4-0-29-1) had modest returns, Jadeja (4-0-15-3) was outstanding, picking up key wickets in the powerplay and middle overs.

But it was Jasprit Bumrah (3.4-1-10-2) and Mohammed Shami (3-1-15-3), India’s two experienced fast bowlers, that stole the show with their pace and accuracy.

Opener George Munsey (24), who hit Bumrah for a six in the first over, Michael Leask (21) and Calum MacLeod (16) tried to put up a fight, but the Indian attack was too hot to handle for any batsman as the Scottish innings lasted only 17.4 overs.