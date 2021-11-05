T20 World Cup: India restrict Scotland to 85 all out

The Tigers crashed to 73 all out in just 15 overs after Australia had won the toss and elected to field in this T20 World Cup clash
A brilliant bowling performance kept India’s slim semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup. Electing to field, Virat Kohli’s bowling attack produced their best display of the tournament, restricting Scotland to just 85 all out in the Super 12 game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
With New Zealand comfortably winning their match against Namibia, India desperately need a big victory against Scotland to keep their thin semifinal hopes alive.
Considering Scotland’s lack of experience when it comes to playing top-notch slow bowlers, the Indian think tank went into the contest with three spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy.
While Chakravarthy (3-0-15-0) and Ashwin (4-0-29-1) had modest returns, Jadeja (4-0-15-3) was outstanding on Thursday, picking up key wickets in the powerplay and middle overs.
But it was Jasprit Bumrah (3.4-1-10-2) and Mohammed Shami (3-1-15-3), India’s two experienced fast bowlers, that stole the show with their pace and accuracy.
Opener George Munsey (24), who hit Bumrah for a six in the first over, Michael Leask (21) and Calum MacLeod (16) tried to put up a fight, but the Indian attack was too hot to handle for any batsman as the Scottish innings lasted only 17.4 overs.
India now need to win the match with a big margin to keep a healthy Net Run Rate. But Kohli’s men also need Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to have a chance to reach the semis.
Of course, they also face a must-win game against Namibia.
