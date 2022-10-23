T20 World Cup: India restrict Pakistan to 159/8 despite Masood and Iftikhar's fightback

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each after India won the toss and elected to bowl

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 3:22 PM

Despite brilliant half-centuries from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed, India managed to restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 159/8 in the blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup clash against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Iftikhar (51, 34 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes) walked into bat in the fourth over after Arshdeep Singh (4-0-32-3) gave India a dream start, removing Pakistan star openers, captain Babar Azam for a golden duck and Mohammad Rizwan for four.

The Indian bowlers were still dominating the contest under overcast conditions when Iftikhar joined number three Shan Masood (52 not out, 42 balls, 5 fours).

But once Rohit Sharma, who opted to bowl after winning the toss, brought the two spinners into the attack, Iftikhar began to play his big shots.

The 32-year-old all-rounder used his feet, hitting three sixes against Axar Patel and one against Ravichandran Ashwin.

But his dismissal by Mohammed Shami (4-0-25-1) against the run of play sparked Pakistan collapse as Babar's team slumped to 91 for two 98 for five in the space of 10 balls.

Hardik Pandya (4-0-30-3) brought India back into the contest after Shami got the dangerous Iftikhar, removing Shadab Khan (5), Haider Ali (2) and Mohammad Nawaz (9).

With more than 100,000 fans watching the game at the iconic MCG, Pakistan batsmen succumbed to the pressure.

Masood cut a frustrating figure as Pakistan's paid the price for their poor shot selection.

The 2009 champions failed to capitalise on the wonderful third-wicket partnership between Masood and Iftikhar.

In the end, it was Masood''s composure and classy shots that helped Pakistan cross the 150-mark.

