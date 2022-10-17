T20 World Cup: India make 186/7 against Australia in warm-up match

KL Rahul plays a shot against Australia. (BCCI Twitter)

By ANI Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 9:31 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 9:53 AM

India came up with an impressive batting display to put up 186 for seven in the in ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (19) failed to convert their starts but Dinesh Karthick made a crucial 20 off 14 balls in the back end of the innings.

For Australia, Kane Richardson (4-0-30-4) was the most successful bowler.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl.

India have already played two practice matches against Western Australia. While they won the first game, the second match ended in a defeat at the WACA in Perth.

On the other hand, hosts Australia played three-match T20I series against England in their dress rehearsal. England clinched the series 2-0 after the third and final match in Canberra was washed out due to rain.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson.

India have named all fifteen players in the squad on the team sheet, so it's likely everyone may get a chance.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda.