T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh to keep semis hopes alive

Batting first, India made 184 for six on the back of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a half-century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at Adelaide Oval stadium. – PTI

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 4:17 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 4:31 PM

India beat Bangladesh by five runs vie a D/L method in a rain-hit ICC T20 World Cup match in Adelaide on Wednesday to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Bangladesh had a revised target of 151 from 16 overs after rain interrupted play in the eighth over of their chase.

The Tigers eventually finished their innings 145/6 in a dramatic last-over finish.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first against India. KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) and Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44 balls) hit fine half-centuries as India made 184/6. Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh held his nerve the final over as India edged Bangladesh by five runs in the crunch rain-hit World Cup clash that went to the last ball.