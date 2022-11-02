T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh to keep semis hopes alive

The Pakistan skipper has faced criticism for his captaincy and poor form with the bat
India beat Bangladesh by five runs vie a D/L method in a rain-hit ICC T20 World Cup match in Adelaide on Wednesday to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
Batting first, India made 184 for six on the back of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
Bangladesh had a revised target of 151 from 16 overs after rain interrupted play in the eighth over of their chase.
The Tigers eventually finished their innings 145/6 in a dramatic last-over finish.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first against India. KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) and Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44 balls) hit fine half-centuries as India made 184/6. Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh.
Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh held his nerve the final over as India edged Bangladesh by five runs in the crunch rain-hit World Cup clash that went to the last ball.
The Pakistan skipper has faced criticism for his captaincy and poor form with the bat
India will be looking at a strong comeback when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday
Chasing 180, New Zealand finished on 159 for six despite Glenn Phillips's 36-ball 62 and Williamson's 40
Phillips threatened to pull off an audacious chase bashing 62 off 36 balls but had little support from anyone barring skipper Kane Williamson (40)
Pant batting at the top-order with Rohit will also allow India to play an extra all-rounder in the lower middle-order
Sri Lanka were not really tested during the run chase as Dhananjaya de Silva posted a half-century to see his team through
The rested batting trio are back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two Test matches
Anything less than victory against New Zealand will leave England dependent on beating Sri Lanka in Sydney in their final group match on Saturday