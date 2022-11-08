T20 World Cup: I think this SKY has just come from a different planet, says Wasim Akram

Waqar Younis, Wasim's former teammate, says it's impossible for bowlers to plan against India's Suryakumar Yadav

Photo: AFP

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 6:58 AM

Suryakumar Yadav has earned millions of admirers with his destructive and inventive shot-making in recent times.

The 32-year-old Indian middle-order batsman, a late bloomer in international cricket, has now set the stage on fire at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia with some of the most outrageous shots seen in cricket history.

Such has been the magic of his batsmanship that Suryakumar, who is also known as SKY in the world of cricket, has earned comparisons with Ab de Villiers for the sheer audacity of his stroke-play.

Whether it's hitting the astonishing sixes over the extra-cover boundary or depositing a wide full toss outside the off-stump into the square-leg fence with fast hands and dancing feet, Suryakumar has put on an exhibiting of the highest class Down Under.

The Mumbai Indians batsman will go into Thursday's final against England on the back of 225 runs from five matches.

And he has scored these runs at an astonishing strike rate of 193.96.

These mind-boggling numbers and the nonchalance with which he has attained them has even left Wasim Akram lost for words.

The former Pakistan left-arm pacer who was famous for his versatility with both old and the new ball, paused for a moment when asked to describe Suryakumar's dream run at the World Cup.

Wasim eventually found the words that could do justice to the Indian batsman's heroics in the World Cup.

"I think this SKY has come from a different planet. He is totally different from anybody else," Wasim said during a panel discussion on ASports.

"The amount of runs he has scored, he is the only batter with over 1,000 T20 runs in 2022. He is a just a treat to watch.

"He is not just a very talented player, but he is also a very fearless player. It's a great joy to watch batsmen like him play."

ALSO READ:

Waqar Younis, Wasim's famous former teammate, said it's impossible for bowlers to plan against SKY.

"He hits shots everywhere on the field. You can't plan against him. How to get him out? Maybe you can plan against him in the one-dayers or Test. But you are simply helpless against a player like him in T20s," Waqar said.

But Waqar did find one weakness in SKY's game.

"When Pakistan played India in the first game, our bowlers did very well against him. He was bombarded with bouncers," Waqar said.

"So maybe, that's the way to get him out. If Pakistan play in the final, it will be great to see him against our bowlers because the Melbourne pitch has something for the bowlers."

But SKY will not be looking too far ahead. His only focus now will be on helping India overcome England in the semifinal with another dream innings.