T20 World Cup: Here are the men who have scored the fastest fifties

Marcus Stoinis, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik have all reached the half-century mark right when they were down to the wire

by James Jose Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:29 AM

It is hard to stop talking about Virat Kohli’s magic at a grand G on Sunday, one of the highlights of the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. But there was another gem that followed Down Under from Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Hosts Australia, who take much pride in their sporting culture, had slipped on a banana peel and were almost on the brink of seeing their title defence taken out of their hands. But as that often used cliche goes: Cometh the hour, cometh the man. After having gone down their trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand in the tournament opener, the Aussies were precariously placed at 89-3, chasing 158 against the Sri Lankans. But Stoinis came up with the ideal riposte to take them over the line.

Stoinis smacked an unbeaten 59 from just 18 balls, slamming six sixes and four boundaries. In the process, he scored the second fastest fifty scored in T20 World Cups — 50 off 17 balls — to equal Stephan Myburgh of the Netherlands. Stoinis went level with Myburgh, who had scored the same against Ireland at the 2014 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Here we look at the fastest fifties in T20 World Cups:

Yuvraj Singh (India) 50 off 12 balls vs England (2007):

The stylish Indian southpaw went all guns blazing and at the receiving end was England pacer Stuart Broad. Broad had the dubious distinction of being smacked for six sixes in an over as Yuvraj unleashed a masterclass against the Englishman. Yuvraj’s blitzkrieg still ranks at the top and is yet to be breached.

Marcus Stoinis (Australia) 50 off 17 balls vs Sri Lanka (2022):

There were question marks about how Stoinis would fare, especially since the all-rounder was returning from a side strain. Added to that was the emergence of Cameron Green, a like for like replacement for Stoinis. But the 33-year-old came up with a brilliant knock to snuff out any hopes the Lankans would have had.

Stephan Myburgh (Netherlands) 50 off 17 balls vs Ireland (2014):

It was a crunch game, and it was made all the more difficult as Netherlands had to chase down 190 in 14.2 overs to make the cut for the Super 10s. And Myburgh went for broke right from the start. He smashed the Irish bowlers to all parts of the park, firing seven sixes and four boundaries as he conjured 63 from 23 balls. Netherlands got home with 37 balls to spare and qualified for the Super 10s.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 50 off 18 balls vs Pakistan (2014):

Needing to get 192 against Pakistan, Australia were in a spot of bother at 8-2. Glenn Maxwell came to the crease and breathed life into the chase, stroking his way to a fine 74 from 33 deliveries with seven boundaries and six sixes. But his knock failed to inspire the rest of his teammates as they succumbed to a 16-run defeat.

KL Rahul (India) 50 off 18 balls vs Scotland (2021):

The opener smashed 50 from 18 balls with the help of six boundaries and three sixes as he led India’s chase of a modest 86 against the Scots in Dubai. In the process, Rahul went on to overtake former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who had made 50 from 19 balls.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) 50 off 18 balls vs Scotland (2021):

It was as if lightening had struck twice. Just two days after KL Rahul’s pyrotechnics at the ‘Ring of Fire’ in Dubai, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik inflicting the same on the hapless Scots, this time at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The veteran batsman too struck an 18-ball 50. He made an unbeaten 54 that had six sixes and a boundary.

