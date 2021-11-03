T20 World Cup: Guptill-inspired New Zealand overcome Scottish fightback

New Zealand's Trent Boult goes for a catch against Scotland's Calum MacLeod. (AFP)

New Zealand keep their semifinal hopes alive with a 16-run victory

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 6:18 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 6:35 PM

There’s a certain mystique in underdog stories. And Scotland certainly added that element of drama to their Super 12 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, drawing loud cheers from the handful of supporters that turned up for the game as they gave the Kiwis a run for their money.

The Scots fought tooth and nail, but the class and experience of the Martin Guptill-inspired New Zealand eventually doused the fire, winning the contest by 16 runs to keep their T20 World Cup semifinal hopes alive.

Chasing 173, Scotland put up a mighty impressive fight with the bat.

Michael Leask (42 not out off 20 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes), came up with a superlative display of ball-striking.

Leask was Scotland’s top-scorer but it was Matthew Cross, the wicketkeeper-batsman, who took the breath away with five successive fours against the Kiwi fast bowler Adam Milne in the final over of the powerplay, to give the Scots hopes of a major upset.

But the experience of Tim Southee (4-0-24-1) and Trent Boult (4-0-29-2) pegged Scotland (156 for five) back to earn New Zealand their second victory in the tournament.

Earlier, a brilliant knock from Guptill rescued New Zealand against the spirited Scotland bowlers.

Martin Guptill plays a shot during the match against Scotland. (ICC Twitter)

Guptill’s magnificent 56-ball 93 (6 fours, 7 sixes) helped the Kiwis post 172 for five after Scotland had won the toss and elected to field.

The Scots had New Zealand in trouble at 52 for three in 6.1 overs after the impressive Safyaan Sharif (4-0-28-2) dismissed Daryl Mitchell (13) and Kane Williamson (0).

But Guptill found support from Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) as the two batsmen shared a fantastic 105 runs partnership for the fourth wicket.

Guptill narrowly missed out on what could have been his third century in T20 Internationals.

But the right-handed opening batsman completely destroyed the Scottish attack, cutting and pulling majestically and hitting sixes for fun as he recorded his first half-century in 10 T20 matches.

A tiring Guptill eventually fell seven short of his century, but his innings proved decisive in a clash that saw an inspired performance from Scotland.

Williamson, who endured a rare failure with the bat, admitted that New Zealand were pushed to the limit by Scotland.

“It ebbed and flowed and we got a good first innings total. We were patchy with the ball but we need to move on. Credit to Scotland for the way they played and hit the ball out of the park. We were tested and we need to learn from this,” the Kiwi captain said before praising Guptill for his man-of-the-match performance.

“Guptill is a power player. He is hitting the ball beautifully. We really needed his innings.”

If they had taken their chances against the Kiwis, the result could have been different for Scotland, who remain winless after three matches despite producing a famous upset in the previous round against Bangladesh.

“We will have to go back and look at those opportunities that we couldn't take,” Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said.

“Maybe that's something we need to look at. If you restricted another 10 runs, the game could have been different.”

Brief Scores:

New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs.

New Zealand 172/5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93, Glenn Phillips 33; Safyaan Sharif 2/28, Brad Wheal 2/40)

Scotland 156/5 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 42 not out, Matthew Cross 27; Trent Boult 2/29, Ish Sodhi 2/42)

Player of the match: Martin Guptill (New Zealand).