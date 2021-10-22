T20 World Cup: Frenzy builds up as final run kicks off

Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Fasten your seat belts cricket fans, the world’s biggest stars are ready to send you on an exhilarating ride in the UAE. As the curtain came down on the Round 1 of the T20 World Cup on Friday, 12 teams will now be locked in a battle for four semifinals spots.
Australia and South Africa, the two traditional powerhouses still chasing their first T20 World Cup trophy, will get the ball rolling in Saturday’s first match at the majestic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Following that, two-time winners West Indies will lock horns with 2010 champions England, the top-ranked T20 team in the world, in the evening match at the state-of-the-art Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Excitement among India and Pakistan fans has already reached a fever pitch ahead of Sunday’s clash between cricket’s two greatest rivals.
Whether it’s batsmen hitting sixes for fun in front of returning fans or bowlers rattling the stumps, fans can expect some riveting battles in the next three weeks.
