T20 World Cup: Five signposts to India's exit from the tournament

Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021

With a clinical win over plucky Afghanistan on Sunday, New Zealand dashed India’s hopes of sneaking into the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinals with their net run rate. It makes the last match of the Super 12 between India and Namibia in Dubai on Monday inconsequential. For India, it’s an occasion to reflect on what went wrong. Here are five strategic miscalculations they would not want to repeat in future tournaments:

MISGUIDED SELECTION

India’s chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma justified the selection of five spinners in India’s initial World Cup squad of 15, saying “the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there.” Better sense prevailed later, with medium-pacer Shardul Thakur replacing a spinner. But it still left India with only two genuine fast bowlers, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling at below 130 kmph after returning from a groin injury. This was a bad misreading of the conditions in Dubai, where India were scheduled to play all their games, except for one in Abu Dhabi against Afghanistan. The bounce and grass on the Dubai wicket favoured fast bowlers more than spinners in the IPL, which continued in the World Cup.

WRONG SPINNER

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who played only three T20 games for India before the World Cup, was preferred in the playing XI over experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who could have used the bounce in Dubai. Chakravarthy had great success in the IPL, but mostly in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, not Dubai. The team management failed to see the differences in the three venues. So much so that Chakravarthy has played all three of India’s games in Dubai, without taking a single wicket. Chahar hasn’t played a single game, even though leg-spinners from other teams have been wicket-takers in Dubai.

NEW BALL WASTED

India did get to 151 in their first game, after losing three early wickets to the Pakistan pacers. Their only hope was to apply pressure with wickets up front by their strike bowlers. But India opened the bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar who got Pakistan off to a start with a six and a four in the first over with gentle half-trackers. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl only in the third over after the Pakistan openers had settled their nerves. In the next game against New Zealand, Chakravarthy got the new ball. It was only against Afghanistan that Bumrah and Mohammad Shami opened the bowling and struck twice in the powerplay.

CONFUSED BATTING

India never got going after the three early wickets against Pakistan, with skipper Virat Kohli getting a fifty but unable to lift his strike rate. Then they over-corrected against New Zealand, dropping Rohit Sharma down in the batting order, and sending KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan out to blast the new ball. It misfired badly. Teams that respect the conditions by batting conservatively at the outset and finishing strongly are seeing better results. Sharma, one of the greatest openers in white-ball cricket, who also found form as a Test opener this year, was the ideal person to start the Indian innings against the experienced and skillful Kiwi seamers.

NOT JUST BAD LUCK

It’s true Kohli’s poor run with tosses hurt India in the evening games in Dubai, which favour teams batting second. But India had the means to overcome this disadvantage with smart play. Given the abundance of talent being generated by the IPL, poor strategy is the only reason one can attribute to Kohli’s failure to win a single ICC or IPL title as captain. Teams have no time to recover from errors in captaincy in cricket’s short formats.

