T20 World Cup: De Kock has a big role to play for South Africa

Quinton de Kock's class and experience will be key for South Africa as they battle for a semifinal spot. (AP)

If they have to make further headway in the tournament, South Africa’s batting will have to get even better

By Ayaz Memon Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 12:57 AM

Victory over Sri Lanka in a tight finish could be just the breakthrough for South Africa to find a place in the semifinals from this tough group. At least that win, coming in the wake of an unsavoury controversy involving star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, will have raised such ambition in the Proteas, otherwise not considered a ‘hot’ team in this tournament.

Against Sri Lanka, the South Africans showed resilience and gumption in batting to make the fine effort of their bowlers consequential. Despite a hat trick by Wanindu Hasaranga, the middle-order kept its nerve and David Miller, not too long back considered one of the best T20 batsmen, came good finally.

If they have to make further headway in the tournament, South Africa’s batting will have to get even better. Not all opponents will be as lacking in self-belief as the Sri Lankans were in letting certain victory slip from their grasp. De Kock, with his undoubted ability and rich experience at the international level, becomes the key figure for his team in this endeavor.

South Africa boast a varied and classy attack which is faring extremely well in the tournament. Kagiso Rabada’s status as one of the best fast bowlers in the world is well-earned, Anrich Nortje has carried forward his excellent form of the IPL, Dwaine Pretorius has impressed with his late swing.

But spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj are perhaps the most significant in this attack because of how the pitches in UAE have played. The two-left arm spinners have been penetrative and the economy rate has been miserly, shackling batsmen with spin, flight and control.

With three defeats from as many matches, Bangladesh are the laggards in this group, with no scope of reaching the semifinals.

If that isn’t demoralising enough, premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got injured and is out of the tournament. Can they still play spoiler and mess up South Africa’s prospects?

They could, but the team will have to show all-round improvement by several notches to do so, especially in the batting department which hasn’t performed to its potential.

No opponent would take the Bangladeshi batting line-up featuring Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmadullah lightly. But none of them has provided runs consistently.

This has undermined the efforts of bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan and Shakib (before he got injured), which explains Bangladesh’s current dismal position.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator