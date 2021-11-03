T20 World Cup: Brilliant Guptill (93) keeps New Zealand hopes alive

Martin Guptill plays a shot against Scotland in Dubai on Wednesday. (ICC Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 3:41 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 3:58 PM

A brilliant knock from Martin Guptill rescued New Zealand against a spirited Scotland in their Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Guptill’s magnificent 56-ball 93 (6 fours, 7 sixes) helped the Kiwis post 172 for five after Scotland had won the toss and elected to field.

The Scots had New Zealand in trouble at 52 for three in 6.1 overs after the impressive Safyaan Sharif (4-0-28-2) dismissed Daryl Mitchell (13) and Kane Williamson (0).

But Guptill found support from Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) as the two batsmen shared a fantastic 105 runs partnership for the fourth wicket.

Guptill narrowly missed out on what could have been his third century in T20 Internationals.

But the right-handed opening batsman completely destroyed the Scottish attack, cutting and pulling majestically and hitting sixes for fun as he recorded his first half century in 10 T20 matches.

New Zealand (two points) are currently occupying the third spot in Group 2 with two points behind Pakistan (eight points) and Afghanistan (four points).

The top two teams will qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan already earned their place in the semifinals with their fourth-straight win in the tournament – a 45-run victory over Namibia – on Tuesday.