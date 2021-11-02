T20 World Cup: Bavuma delighted with South Africa's clinical performance

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah (right) congratulates South African skipper Temba Bavuma after their game in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (AFP)

South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 7:58 PM

South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took three wickets apiece to script a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

In a must-win match to keep their qualification hopes alive, South African bowlers vindicated skipper Temba Bavuma’s decision to bowl first by skittling Bangladesh, without Shakib Al Hasan’s service, for 84 in 18.2 overs on a pitch offering swing and bounce.

“It was a good day for us. There was quite a lot on the wicket early on. Our fast bowlers were able to exploit that. It was a clinical performance with bat and ball,” Bavuma said after the match.

Four batsmen failed to open their accounts, and all fell to pace bowlers, which defined Bangladesh’s miserable outing.

In response, Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen knitted a 47-run fourth-wicket partnership to reach the target with 39 balls to spare and boost the net run rate to +0.742.

“The pitch condition reminded us about the pitches back home. We wanted to get the score in a good time but the conditions were a bit tricky,” Bavuma said about the pace and bounce on the pitch.

Bangladesh batsmen did show the right intent to go on the attack but lacked application and technique to do so on a pitch offering assistance to bowlers.

Rabada tore apart the top-order with a fiery spell and was well-supported by a disciplined spell from spinner Keshav Maharaj. Opener Mohammad Naim (9) tried to break free but was caught trying to smash Rabada, who then trapped Soumya Sarkar for a first-ball duck. Rabada snared Mushfiqur Rahim (0) with extra bounce as Bangladesh slipped to 28/3 after the first powerplay over.

But there was no let off as the Proteas maintained their stranglehold. Nortje got Mahmudullah (3) with a sharp delivery. And Afif Hossain (0) was bowled by Dwaine Pretorius. At the half-way stage, Bangladesh crawled to 40/5.

There was a glimmer of hope with Liton Das (24) but Tabraiz Shamsi trapped him with a well-flighted delivery. Then Mahedi Hasan came out and played a cameo but didn’t find backing from others as Shamsi bagged his second by scalping Shamim Hossain.

Hasan hit a six and a couple of fours to push the scoring rate. But Nortje returned to take two wickets — Hasan (27) and Nasum Ahmed (0) and restrict Bangladesh to 84.

After the match, Rabada said the pitch at Zayed Cricket Stadium as the quickest so far in the UAE.

“That wicket favoured seamers. I am glad today was my day. We always train hard and it paid off today.

It wasn’t a surprise to see the ball swing. There was a bit of bounce and some balls just took off. This is probably the quickest wicket here. He (Nortje) is just riding the waves. His hard work is paying off,” Rabada said.

In reply, the Proteas suffered early setback as pacer Taskin Ahmed trapped Reeza Hendricks (4). Quinton de Kock and Van der Dussen smashed a few fours to calm nerves in the dressing room. But Hasan got De Kock (16) with a slower one. Ahmed then made Aiden Markram (0) edge to Naim. South Africa found themselves in a spot at 33/3 after six overs.

Skipper Bavuma joined Van der Dussen to revive the chase. The duo treated balls on merit and punished loose balls. By the time Nasum Ahmed got the wicket of Van der Dussen (22), the damage was already done.

Mahmudullah was disappointed and frustrated after losing the fourth match of the tournament.

“We weren’t good enough. That was a poor batting display. There was enough assistance on the pitch. I am obviously frustrated,” Mahmudullah said.

Now, South Africa sit second on the Group 1 points table and play England next.

“It’s a big game. They have had the better of us recently. We want to play our best cricket,” Bavuma said.

Brief scores:

South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets.

Bangladesh 84 all out in 18.2 overs (Mahedi Hasan 27, Liton Das 24; Anrich Nortje 3/8, Kagiso Rabada 3/20)

South Africa 86/4 in 13.3 overs (Temba Bavuma 31 not out, Rassie van der Dussen 22; Taskin Ahmed 2/18, Mahedi Hasan 1/19)

Player of the match: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)